7 Pumpkin Pies Stolen From Maryland Woman’s SUV

By Shomari Stone

Thieves stole seven pumpkin pies from a Maryland woman’s SUV overnight.

“It makes me feel a little sad, the day before Thanksgiving,” said Sassy Jacobs, a Bethesda real estate agent.

She said she made the pies for clients.

Local

chemicals 3 hours ago

Study: People Who Cook at Home More Have Lower Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Maryland 3 hours ago

Ulysses Currie, Former Maryland State Senator, Dies at 82

“We were driving them around to people’s houses today, and I went to go to my car this morning and they were all gone,” she said.

The car had been left unlocked, Jacobs said.

Her Ring camera didn’t get video of the thieves.

“It was a little bit of a bummer for me,” she said.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us