7 Pumpkin Pies Stolen From Maryland Woman’s SUV

Thieves stole seven pumpkin pies from a Maryland woman’s SUV overnight.

“It makes me feel a little sad, the day before Thanksgiving,” said Sassy Jacobs, a Bethesda real estate agent.

She said she made the pies for clients.

“We were driving them around to people’s houses today, and I went to go to my car this morning and they were all gone,” she said.

The car had been left unlocked, Jacobs said.

Her Ring camera didn’t get video of the thieves.

“It was a little bit of a bummer for me,” she said.