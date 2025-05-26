The following content is created in partnership with F.H. FURR. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about F.H. Furr.

When summer temperatures rise, utility bills tend to follow, especially if your air conditioning needs some TLC. In fact, the average household spends more than two thousand dollars on energy bills with about half of that going towards temperature control. But staying comfortable doesn’t have to mean higher costs. With a few smart upgrades and seasonal habits, you can keep your home cool and comfortable this summer while saving money on energy, water, and overall maintenance.

Install a programmable or smart thermostat

One of the easiest and most impactful ways to cut cooling costs is by upgrading to a smart or programmable thermostat. These devices automatically adjust your home’s temperature based on your daily routine, which means your air conditioner isn’t running full blast while you’re out of the house. By reducing unnecessary cooling, homeowners can save an average of $180 per year on energy bills, meaning the initial investment towards a programmable thermostat will eventually pay for itself and save you money in the long run.

Schedule annual AC maintenance

Your air conditioning system works hardest in the summer, so it’s important to have it professionally inspected and serviced before peak season. Consider it preventative care, like a regular doctor’s visit, which saves money by keeping patients in good shape and catching issues early. Regular AC maintenance, like cleaning coils, checking refrigerant levels, and testing performance, can help you avoid costly mid-season breakdowns and extend the life of your system. A well-maintained system also runs more efficiently, which means it uses less energy to cool your home.

Replace air filters

A neglected HVAC air filter can lead to a clogged and dirty system the circulates dust, allergens, and warm air, forcing your unit to work overtime. Replace filters every one to three months to maintain efficiency and to keep the ick out of your air during allergy season and beyond.

Adjust your water heater temperature

The Department of Energy estimates that lowering the temperature of your water heater by twenty degrees can save approximately 10% on energy consumption. Often, water heaters are set higher than necessary by default, so check your heater’s temperature and adjust accordingly. 120 degrees is considered safe for most and is recommended in homes with young children or elderly individuals to minimize the risk of scalding, while still being hot enough to kill harmful bacteria and provide plenty of hot water for showers and cleaning. Turn the temperature down even more when going on vacation to reduce standby energy use.

Seal air leaks and improve insulation

Most households wouldn’t run air conditioning with open windows or doors, but poorly sealed doors and windows could be letting precious cool air escape under the radar, forcing your AC to work harder than it needs to. Inspect your home for drafts, gaps and other escape routes for your cool air. Use weather stripping, caulk, or insulation to seal the drafts and keep the cool air in. Adding insulation to attics or crawl spaces can also help stabilize indoor temperatures and reduce the pressure on your cooling system, saving you money over time.

Strategize your temperature settings

While it may seem obvious, reducing pressure on your cooling system by setting the temperature a bit higher will reduce your cooling bill. What’s less obvious is that raising your home’s temperature by just one single degree will reduce your bill by 5 percent. Whenever possible, supplement your cooling with fans during the summer. Ceiling fans in particular can make a room feel 4 degrees cooler.

Conserve water inside and out

Water bills can also rise during the summer months with increased outdoor watering as well as indoor use. Prevent waste by checking for leaks in faucets, toilets, and appliances like your washing machine; just one dripping faucet can waste over 2,700 gallons a year, and a leaking toilet can lose up to 200 gallons per day. If you water your lawn, do so early in the morning to reduce evaporation and avoid overwatering by checking if grass blades spring back after being stepped on—an indication that your lawn is sufficiently watered.

To enjoy a comfortable, safe, and well-maintained home all summer long, the experts at F.H. Furr can help. Click here to learn more or schedule AC maintenance today.