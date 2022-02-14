transportation

7 of DC's Bridges Classified as Structurally Deficient

Emergency work to the Roosevelt Bridge will last for up to six months, officials say

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Washington

Seven bridges in Washington, D.C., are structurally deficient, according to transportation experts.

The Roosevelt Bridge connecting Arlington and D.C. got a close-up inspection Monday after transportation officials ordered emergency road work to the bridge over the weekend.

D.C. Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott said the bridge, which is 58 years old, was given a "poor" rating during an inspection in 2018 and a "fair" rating in 2016.

Lanes will be shut down on the bridge for as long as six months due to a rusted beam.

But it's not the only bridge that has issues.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association says the following seven bridges are structurally deficient:

  • The Roosevelt Bridge
  • South Capitol Street over Suitland Parkway
  • Anacostia Freeway over Suitland Parkway
  • Benning Road over Kenilworth Avenue
  • H Street Bridge over the terminal yard near Union Station
  • Joyce Road bridge in Rock Creek Park
  • 31st Street Bridge over the C&O Canal in Georgetown
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Some experts say it's time for some of the bridges to get a technology makeover.

Local

Annapolis 23 mins ago

Annapolis Man Shot at Children After Reporting Disturbance: Police

Washington D.C. 2 hours ago

A-Rod, Once Scorned by Trump, in Group Buying His DC Hotel

“From a technology standpoint, it really points to having more remote sensing that we can put on these bridges and using technology to have an understanding of what the baseline of the bridge is and how it changes over time,” said Kevin Heaslip, a civil and environmental engineering professor at Virginia Tech.

DDOT maintains that every bridge currently open to traffic is safe.

This article tagged under:

transportationWashington DCInfrastructureDDOTbridges
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us