7 Hurt in Crash on Beltway Outer Loop; All Lanes Closed

Seven people are injured after a crash on the Beltway Outer Loop in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Sunday night, fire officials say.

All lanes are shut down between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue.

One person was seriously hurt in the crash and six others have non-life threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

It's unclear at this time how many cars were involved in the crash.

Update - OL I495 Beltway Shut Down between Georgia Avenue & Connecticut Avenue, collision with multiple (7) patients, incl 1 Pri1 trauma, & 6 other NLT patients, @mcfrs M701, T716, PE719, A705, PE707, RS742, A742C, BC701, EMS704, A742D, A726, C705D on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/DY5TGFtUtR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 19, 2020

