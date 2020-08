Seven people were injured Tuesday night in two separate shootings in D.C., police say.

Three people were shot in the 1600 block of Maryland Ave. NE about 9:30 p.m. Police said two shooting victims were conscious and breathing and the third was not breathing.

In the 5400 block of Georgia Ave. NW, four people were shot. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

