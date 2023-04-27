7-Eleven Employee Stabbed at Farragut Square Store: Police

A 7-Eleven employee was stabbed early Thursday inside a store in D.C.’s Farragut Square, police said.

The employee was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with someone inside the store, according to D.C. police.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 17th Street NW about 4:50 a.m.

Police said they were looking for someone seen wearing all black headed westbound on K Street. No arrests have been announced.

