7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m.

The fire was extinguished in two hours.

Units are operating on scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Widewater Road. One lane of Widewater Road is shut down in the area while crews operate, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RvxEPYPmbU — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) February 12, 2023

No one was injured, but seven people are now without a home, according to firefighters.

Widewater Road was closed while crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.