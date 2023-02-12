7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m.
The fire was extinguished in two hours.
No one was injured, but seven people are now without a home, according to firefighters.
Widewater Road was closed while crews put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.