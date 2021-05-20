65-Year-Old Woman Killed Outside Southeast DC Home; Police Seeking Car

A 65-year-old woman was shot and killed outside her own home Wednesday night in Southeast D.C., police said.

Ella-Mae Neal was in the 1800 block of Q Street SE when someone opened fire, a police report says. An officer who was patrolling the area on foot heard the shots and responded at about 10:10 p.m.

Neal had been shot in the leg, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway, and police are searching for a vehicle of interest. A surveillance image distributed by police shows a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available.

Metropolitan Police Department data says the city’s homicide rate for the year to date is up 35% compared to the same time last year. In 2021, 74 people have been killed, compared to 55 people by the same time last year. Assault with a dangerous weapon is up 1% and all violent crime is up 2%.

