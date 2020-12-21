6-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor Delivers Toys to Kids Battling Cancer

A young leukemia survivor spread holiday cheer to kids battling cancer by delivering toys throughout the D.C. area Monday.

Six-year-old Summer Grace Cernoch and her family drove around the region with the gifts.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Summer Grace battled leukemia for two years.

“It was bad,” she said. “It was just totally bad.”

It meant holidays spent in the hospital, several surgeries and countless painful treatments. She finished her last treatment in February.

Monday marked three years since she was diagnosed.

“I’ve dreaded this day every year as it … just brings back a lot of bad memories for our family,” said Summer Grace’s mother, Jessica Cernoch.

Summer Grace and her family started a foundation to help kids like her.

“We remember very vividly how awful this journey is, and so we want to do everything we can to give back and support the childhood cancer community,” her mother said.

Many of the toys delivered Monday were donated by the community.

Summer Grace and her family also plan to start a music scholarship program for cancer patients.