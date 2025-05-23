6 Virginia Democrats ving to join ticket as lieutenant governor nominee

A new poll of Virginia voters shows a huge early lead for Democrat Abigail Spanberger over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. The Roanoke college poll shows Spanberger with a 15-point lead, but the pollsters also say it's very early and Virginians aren't yet dialed into the race.

But the lieutenant governor's race is another story, because Democrats have six candidates who will square off in a primary in about three weeks. WJLA-TV hosted a live debate Thursday night among the six Democrats who are hoping to join Spanberger's ticket in November as the nominee for lieutenant governor.

If campaign money is any indication, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi and state Sen. Aaron Rouse are leading the pack, with Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef also in the mix.

The focus of Thursday night's debate was criticizing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for firing thousands of federal workers in Virginia.

"When Donald Trump came for federal workers and independent contractors, I passed legislation to protect federal workers and independent contractors, as well as our veterans," Rouse said.

Hashmi said: "For protecting our federal workforce, we need to ensure that they get legal representation, that they have access to job training opportunities, and that they are receiving all of their benefits, especially health benefits."

The candidates were also asked whether they would support a casino in Tysons, which is likely to come up again next year. All but two of the candidates were opposed; State Senators Hashmi and Rouse said they were both open to it.

The only other statewide primary contest this year in Virginia is for the Democratic nominee for attorney general. Shannon Taylor, a commonwealth's attorney in Henrico County, will face off in a primary against Jay Jones, a former state delegate from Norfolk.