At least six people were shot at a Northeast D.C. apartment complex on Monday, according to authorities.

D.C. police responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE at Benning Courts apartments for reports of gunfire.

The conditions of the victims are not yet known.

Police are expected to provide more information in an update shortly.

