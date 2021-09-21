6 Overdose in Fairfax County; Police Warn of Potentially Deadly Batch of Drugs

One person is "clinging to life" and five others are recovering after they overdosed on drugs early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, police say.

Police believe six people ranging in age from 23 to 35 years overdosed after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. They are waiting for lab test results to confirm the substance.

The mother of one of the victims called 911 about 3 a.m. after seeing the entire group unconscious in an apartment, police said. Paramedics and officers gave all six of them Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdose, as soon as they got to the apartment, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

It only takes a small fingertip of the fentanyl to kill someone, Davis said.

He said his department held the news conference to warn the public that anyone in the D.C. region with cocaine could possess drugs from the same deadly batch.

"You could lose your life and we don't want anyone to die," Davis said.

All six victims went to a bar in Alexandria before going to the apartment, Davis said. It is unknown where they got the drugs.

Davis said the overdose victims won't be prosecuted and his goal is to find the drug dealer. Detectives are talking to the victims to try to find out where the drugs came from.

Fairfax County offers free Narcan training.

"Take advantage of this training if you have a loved one, a family member or a neighbor who you believe suffers from drug addiction," Davis said.

Signs of an overdose include loss of consciousness, pinpointed pupils, low or shallow breathing, vomiting and blue fingernails.

Davis said the department saw a big jump in overdoses from 2019 to 2020 and a slight increase from 2020 to this year.