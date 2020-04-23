6 More DC Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus

There are six more D.C. inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, according to a release from the DC Department of Corrections.

The newest residents to be diagnosed are a 27-year-old man, three 28-year-old men, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man. The residents are in isolation and being monitored by medical staff according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DC Health, according to the release.

Another 41 residents who already tested positive are also in isolation.

There are 62 people who have recovered from the virus and returned to the general population.

To determine when a resident can be released from isolation, the DOC said the resident must be free from a fever for at least 72 hours without medication, show improvement from other symptoms and at least 7 days must have passed since the first symptoms appeared. These guidelines are in tandem with the CDC's guidelines for correctional and detention facilities.

The DOC said their medical department is working with Unity Healthcare and DC Health on contact tracing and protecting the health of all individuals in their facilities.