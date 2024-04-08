Capital Beltway (I-495)

6 injured, Beltway partially shuts down after Prince George's County crash

The crash involving multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, occurred Monday morning on the Outer Loop of the Beltway at Pennsylvania Avenue

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A juvenile and two adults are seriously hurt and the Capital Beltway was partially shut down after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday morning, authorities say. A total of six people were taken to hospitals.

The crash involving multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, occurred on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 at Pennsylvania Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

A boy and a man were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the department said. A man was transported with serious injuries. Three other people also were taken to hospitals; information on their conditions was not released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chopper4 footage shows a dump truck that crashed onto its side.

About an hour after the crash, the Outer Loop of the Beltway was closed and traffic was backed up for miles. Two lanes of the Inner Loop were closed and traffic was crawling by. A hazmat crew was at the scene.

No information on the possible cause of the crash was immediately released.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

solar eclipse 23 hours ago

Look up! Solar eclipse to be visible Monday in DC area

Total Eclipse 2024 57 mins ago

Solar eclipse interactive map: See how much of the sun will be obscured in your area

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Capital Beltway (I-495)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us