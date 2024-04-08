6 injured, Beltway partially shuts down after Prince George's County crash

A juvenile and two adults are seriously hurt and the Capital Beltway was partially shut down after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday morning, authorities say. A total of six people were taken to hospitals.

The crash involving multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, occurred on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 at Pennsylvania Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

A boy and a man were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the department said. A man was transported with serious injuries. Three other people also were taken to hospitals; information on their conditions was not released.

Approx 10:44am PGFD units were dispatched to the Outer Loop of 495 at Pennsylvania Ave for a multi-vehicle collision. On scene crews found fire showing from overturned dump truck. 6 patients transported, 2 in critical condition. OL closed at Pennsylvania Ave. Hazmat on scene. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 8, 2024

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chopper4 footage shows a dump truck that crashed onto its side.

About an hour after the crash, the Outer Loop of the Beltway was closed and traffic was backed up for miles. Two lanes of the Inner Loop were closed and traffic was crawling by. A hazmat crew was at the scene.

No information on the possible cause of the crash was immediately released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.