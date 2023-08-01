6.5-mile biking and walking trail to connect DC, Prince George's communities

Plans are underway for a new bicycle and pedestrian trail that would run from the Capitol Hieghts Metro station in D.C. to the Largo Town Center in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Maryland and D.C. leaders recently received a $25 million grant for the Central Avenue Connector Trail, which will be about 6.5 miles in length.

The pedestrians who spoke with News4 on Tuesday said they're in favor of the trail because of the dangerous traffic condtions along Central Avenue.

"Sometimes I get a little worried about when they turn. Sometimes they don’t really let us go. They be in such of a hurry," pedestrian Latasha Ramsey said.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld says the state is putting a stronger focus on bike and pedestrian safety.

"Roughly a little over 20 percent of our fatalities are pedestrians and bicyclists. So are there things that we can do, obviously, to drive that number down?” Wiedefeld said.

"I’m excited to see how people’s quality of life evolves as the trail is developed and constructed, said Kyle Reeder, a Prince George's County resident who has been pushing for the trail.

The Central Avenue Connector Trail will be built in phases, with the first segment in Seat Pleasant.

There's not an exact start date yet for construction and officials are working on final designs.

The trail is expected to provide better connections to some existing trails like the Anacostia River Trail and to future Purple Line stations.