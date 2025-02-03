55 bodies recovered, wreckage removal in Potomac River to begin Monday

The bodies of 55 out of 67 victims have now been recovered from the site of the Potomac River crash, officials said in a press conference Sunday.

First responders will not stop searching until all remaining victims are found, they said.

“We’re going to recover everyone,” said D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. “If we knew where they were, though, we would already have them out, so we have some work to do as the salvage operation goes on, and we will absolutely stay here and search until such point as we have everybody.”

Recovery crews have also been hard at work doing rehearsals to prepare for Monday morning, when they will lift the wreckage of the plane out of the Potomac River.

Once the plane wreckage is removed, it will then be taken to a hangar for the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

Officials also said that a D.C. police diver was hospitalized for hypothermia and is expected to be okay.

Those divers have been going into the water with cameras on their helmets, but one factor that makes things more difficult is that a lot of the debris has spread out in the water, so they have to map out where the debris is.