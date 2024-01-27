51 cars vandalized on one street in Woodley Park

More than 50 vehicles were broken into early Friday morning in Woodley Park in Northwest D.C.

The calls started coming in to D.C. police early Friday morning. By 10 a.m., it was clear that a small area of the neighborhood had been hit by an unusually large number of car break-ins.

Authorities said the break-ins happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Broken glass littered 29th Street, from Woodley Road to Calvert Street. Some cars still had the tell-tale tiny fragments of glass where a window had been. Others were taped up with plastic, awaiting repair.

Various models of cars were targeted.

Mitchell Moss’ minivan was among them.

“My son was going to school and the front driver’s side window was knocked out,” he said.

Many people in the neighborhood have experienced a car break-in over the years, but had never seen something of this magnitude.

No air bags were taken, according to the police report. The suspect or suspects did rifle through the consoles and glove compartments of some of the vehicles, police said.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she heard a car alarm go off in the overnight hours, but when it stopped, she went back to sleep

The number of police reports continued to grow into the afternoon, as people who had not used their cars earlier in the day came out to discover the damage.

One woman said she was told it would be a week before her window could be replaced.