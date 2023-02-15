50 People Experiencing Homelessness Being Moved From McPherson Square

The National Park Service is expected to remove an encampment of about 50 people experiencing homelessness in D.C.’s McPherson Square Wednesday morning, according to a release.

The date was moved up to Feb. 15 from the original clearing date of April 12. The clearing was first requested by the D.C. government, but NPS moved the date up due to “high levels of illegal drug and other criminal activity."

Some District leaders have also said the park is a public health and safety issue.

News4 reported on a few incidents at the square last year. Those events include a man pouring urine on a woman walking in the park and a man yelling anti-Asian slurs at three people then throwing concrete at their car.

Homelessness support groups like Miriam’s Kitchen said they were against the decision to move the date up and believe other actions should be taken.

“Evicting people in the middle of hypothermia season is not an acceptable solution," Miriam's Kitchen Senior Manager Jesse Rabinowitz said. "In two months from now, we could see D.C. make significant progress in using the 1,000 of unused housing vouchers that have been funded by remain unused."

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto said additional funding and resources are needed to help address the issue and has suggested bridge housing.

"I spent a few hours at McPherson Sq this wknd to talk w/ residents about the upcoming closure. I had many convos with unhoused residents who didn't know where they were going to go after the closure or who didn't feel they had received follow up from service providers on site,” @CMBrookePinto tweeted.

In a Feb.1 release, Pinto said after months of outreach about 25 of the 70 people living the park completed the housing assessment tool, 15 had been matched to housing and 50 more had yet to be placed in housing or a shelter.

The encampment is being cleared in coordination with the D.C. government and community partners to connect the people living in the park with resources and housing, NPS said in a release.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.