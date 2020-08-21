5-Year-Old Boy Shot in Southeast DC

A child was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Multiple shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE before 4:30 p.m. A 5-year-old boy walking to a grocery store with his mother was struck.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police Chief Peter Newsham described it as a "street robbery."

The scene is near a schoolyard.

The shooting took place less than 24 hours after an 8-year-old girl was shot just more than a mile away in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE Thursday evening. She was struck in the ear and was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.