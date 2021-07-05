5-Year-Old Boy Shot in Hand at July 4th Party in DC

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the hand while playing at a Fourth of July party Sunday night in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood, police say.

A witness told police the boy was playing in the backyard of a home in the 3500 block of 11th Street NW when he suffered an injury to his left hand. They took him to a hospital when it began to swell, according to a police report.

An X-ray revealed there was a bullet lodged in the boy's hand, and officers responded to the emergency room to investigate, the report said.

Police didn't find any evidence at the scene of the shooting.

The report said the boy was stable.

