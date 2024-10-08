5-year-old boy found naked and unconscious died living in squalor

A 5-year-old boy who died over the weekend was found naked and unconscious in squalid conditions inside a Northwest D.C. apartment, according to court documents.

Police and paramedics were called to a third-floor apartment at Connecticut Avenue and Albemarle Street before 10 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detective noticed an apparent contusion above his right eye and a possible abrasion on his neck, court documents say.

A witness told police the boy’s father, Deandre Pettus, admitted punching his son before calling 911, court documents say. The same witness told police Pettus said “he had been punching the decedent about his body … and that he was lying when he told first responders that the decedent had run into a wall and fallen.” The witness also mentioned to police “seeing Deandre Pettus punch the decedent on prior occasions.”

In court documents, a detective wrote, “Through the entirety of the apartment, unsanitary conditions exist with large amounts of garbage, clothing and assorted property strewn about in every room.”

“Soiled dishes were observed stacked in the sink, on the counters and on the stove. This room, like others, has garbage and debris all over the floor.”

“Our condolences go out to the family of the 5-year-old, whether it’s the mother whether it’s the grandmother,” Chief of Police Pamela Smith said. “This young man was a student at one of our schools, and so this is certainly a tragedy that doesn’t just impact his family, but it impacts those who have relationships with him in our community.”

The little boy attended Murch Elementary School in Northwest.

So far, the medical examiner has ruled the child’s death as undetermined.

Pettus is charged with cruelty to children. He was released Monday on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from children.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not ask for a hold or GPS monitoring.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.