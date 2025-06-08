A person is dead, another is arrested and several people are injured after a five-vehicle crash, including a Maryland State Police trooper, in Howard County, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack got a call at 2:02 a.m. early Sunday morning about a crash involving a trooper in the area of southbound I-95.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to a preliminary investigation, an on-duty trooper in an unmarked patrol vehicle was struck from behind when the trooper was parked on the left shoulder of I-95.

The trooper's parked vehicle was then struck by a Jeep Cherokee for unknown reasons, according to police. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to veer onto the roadway, where it was struck by a GMC pickup, followed by a Lincoln SUV, and then a Volkswagen passenger vehicle.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The driver of the Jeep, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.

A passenger in the Jeep and the trooper were transported to a nearby shock trauma center for their injuries, where the trooper was later released, according to the police. The driver of the GMC pickup truck was also transported to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Brenton Passmore, 32, of Crofton, Maryland, according to police. He was arrested on the scene and charged with suspected driving under the influence.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.