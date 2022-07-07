5 Things to Watch in Wizards' Summer League Including Johnny Davis Vs. Jaden Ivey

5 things to watch in Wizards' Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards begin Summer League action on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET against the Detroit Pistons. Here are five things to watch for the Wizards in Las Vegas...

Davis vs. Ivey (and other top picks)

This year's Summer League for the Wizards has a chance to be very entertaining based on the likely match-ups between Johnny Davis and other top draft picks. In the Wizards' first game , they will see the Detroit Pistons who selected Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick, five spots ahead of Davis. Ivey and Davis play the same position as shooting guards and played against each other in college as members of the Big 10 conference. It's likely Davis and Ivey will be matched up with each other on both ends of the floor.

The Pistons Summer League roster is loaded, as they are also playing 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, plus other established NBA players like Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. They also have Jalen Duren, the 13th overall pick out of Memphis. After the Pistons, Davis and the Wizards will see the Suns, Pelicans (8th overall pick Dyson Daniels) and the Pacers (6th overall pick Bennedict Mathurin). Davis could potentially play against four other lottery picks from his same draft class.

Davis at point guard?

Team president Tommy Sheppard mentioned the possibility Davis will be played at point guard in the near future and Davis even said it himself in a recent interview with The Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. While Summer League coach Zach Guthrie was less committal at the team's mini-camp, it seems somewhat possible we will see the 10th overall pick run some point in Las Vegas.

In fact, we could see him play a few different positions. Of the 15 players on the Wizards' Summer League roster, 10 of them are guards and another two are smaller wings. Davis could very well be needed at the three and maybe even as a four. That's just how their roster is built. But if we do see Davis at point guard, it will be an interesting glimpse at how ready he is to play that position. Davis was an underrated passer in college and that could be on display.

Todd's progress

While the Wizards are holding Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert out of Summer League, they do have another recent draft pick on the roster in Isaiah Todd. He spent last season primarily with the Capital City Go-Go, but did appear in 12 NBA games. Todd has by all accounts been working hard at the Wizards' facility this offseason, so it's possible he looks noticeably better in Las Vegas.

Certainly, the Wizards can hope for that. They have had some rough luck with their second-round picks, including 2020 selection Cassius Winston who is already gone from the organization less than two years after being drafted. Winston is playing for the Sixers in the Summer League.

Carey Jr. and Echenique

With the departure of Thomas Bryant in free agency, the Wizards currently have a vacancy at center behind Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. For now, the door has opened for some of their young center prospects to make a case for themselves. Vernon Carey Jr. and Jaime Echenique could take advantage of that in Las Vegas, as both are likely to play key roles for the Wizards' Summer League team.

Carey Jr. was acquired from the Hornets in the Wizards' trade involving Montrezl Harrell and Ish Smith. Echenique, meanwhile, made NBA history last year as the first player ever from the country of Colombia. Echenique was a standout in the Summer League last year and could end up being one of their top scoring options this time around.

Spencer, Goodwin and the Go-Go

In addition to Echenique and Todd, the Capital City Go-Go will be well-represented with other players from their 2021-22 roster. There is Jordan Schakel, a two-guard whom the Wizards have signed to a two-way contract. There is also Jordan Goodwin, Pat Spencer and Craig Sword. Schakel, Goodwin and Sword all spent time with the Wizards last season.

Spencer didn't get the call-up but is an interesting story. He was one of the most decorated players in the history of college lacrosse and decided to pursue the NBA even after being selected first overall on the pro lacrosse draft. The Summer League should be a big stage for him to show just how close he is to reaching the dream of making an NBA roster.