5 Things the Analytics Say About Will Barton's Game

5 things analytics say about Will Barton's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Will Barton is a 10-year NBA veteran, so most basketball fans are well-aware of the player the Wizards acquired in a July trade with the Denver Nuggets. But Washington fans will soon learn much more about him as they watch him play every other night for their favorite team.

In the meantime, let's take a closer look by-the-numbers to understand more about Barton's game as he gets set to begin the Wizards chapter of his career...

Money from the corners

While Barton is about a league-average 3-point shooter overall, he's much better from the corners. Last season, Barton shot 44.1% on corner threes and over his last three years he's shot 46.3% on those plays. The only Wizards regular who shot better than Barton's 44.1% from the corners last season was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (46.8%), whom Barton was traded for.

What's also interesting regarding Barton's 3-point shooting is he knocked down 42.7% of his open threes, i.e. when the defender is at least four feet away. The Wizards were 19th in the NBA last year in that category, as they hit just 34% on those plays.

More drives

Barton was the Nuggets' most frequent driver to the rim last season as he led the team in drives per game (6.1) and drive points per game (3.5). He didn't shoot particularly high on those plays relative to his teammates (47.8%), but also wasn't terribly inefficient. The main thing to know is that he drives a lot and fairly often, makes those drives count.

That skill could work well for the Wizards who drive a lot as a team. They were 9th in the NBA last season in drives per game (47.7) and that was with their best driver Bradley Beal only playing in 40 games. Beal was 7th in the league in drives per game last season (17.4), so if you factor in him playing the majority of the season and the addition of Barton, the Wizards have a chance to rank higher than 9th this season. That said, they lost two key contributors in that realm in Raul Neto and Ish Smith.

Playmaking

One way Barton is likely to help the Wizards this season is with ball movement, as he's a fairly good playmaker for his position. Last season, he averaged 3.9 assists per game and over his last five years he's averaged 3.6 assists. His 276 total assists last season were 5th among small forwards in the NBA.

They were also more than any player on the Wizards recorded last season. Beal led Washington with 265 assists. Barton averaged 10.0 assists points created last season, while only Beal (16.8) averaged more among Wizards' returning players. Barton did all of this while playing on the wing with much of the offense running through MVP Nikola Jokic.

Analytics-friendly shot selection

While Monte Morris has an evenly spread shot profile, Barton's is more by-the-book analytically. He pretty much sticks to shooting threes and from around the rim. Of Barton's field goal attempts, only 15.4% of them come from 10 feet to the 3-point line. The rest, 84.6% are either from beyond the arc or within 10 feet. He shoots nearly half (48%) of his attempts from the perimeter.

That number could continue to go up, too. That 48-percent share was the largest of his career by a decent margin and more than double what he was averaging in his younger days. As Barton has become more accurate and comfortable shooting from long range, he has adjusted his 3-point attempts accordingly. It would not be surprising if Barton took more than half of his shots from three this season.

More a 3 than a 2

This should probably be taken with a Kristaps Porzingis-sized grain of salt, but according to Basketball Reference's positional estimate, Barton has played more as a three than a two throughout his career. They break it down as 54% at the three and 44% at the two (the rest in rare lineups as a four) and that's with him playing 65% of the time last year as a shooting guard. Historically, he's played much more often at the three, including 88% of the time in 2018-19 and 71% in 2019-20.

Now, those numbers likely aren't perfectly accurate. They are only estimates based on the lineups he has played in. Plus, positions aren't as strictly defined as they used to be. Still, it's worth noting given the Wizards' roster dynamic with a question of who will start at the three. Not only does Barton have a history with head coach Wes Unseld Jr. working in his favor, but he also by this measure has more experience at that position than anywhere else.