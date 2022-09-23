5 Stolen Puppies Returned to Humane Rescue Alliance

A fifth stolen puppy was reunited with his mom and siblings at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Thursday, the organization said. Two more are still missing.

Oli will go back to the family that returned him to the HRA once he's bigger and stronger, the group said on Facebook.

"Each reunion brings happy tears to our eyes and gives us renewed hope that the remaining puppies will be reunited with Godiva and their brothers and sister," the HRA said.

Oli and the other puppies were stolen and ripped away from their mother, Godiva, when they were less than 4 weeks old, which is a crucial time for them to develop and learn from their mother, according to the HRA. The vulnerable puppies need to be with their mother and siblings until they are 8-10 weeks old.

On Tuesday, a fourth puppy named Apollo was reunited with his mom and the gang. He will also return to the family that brought him in once he is older, the HRA said.

Another puppy called "Link" was brought back to his mom and siblings on Saturday.

Aries was returned to Godiva on Sept. 15 after someone who unsuspectingly bought the dog learned about what happened.

The rescue organization said Godiva was obviously pregnant and malnourished when they found her in July.

She gave birth to a litter of seven in August, and Godiva and her puppies were placed in a foster home better suited for them than a shelter, the HRA said.

But later in August Godiva was found tied to a pole and abandoned.

A search-and-seizure warrant was executed at the home where the puppies were believed to be, but only one was found, the HRA said. The HRA named that puppy, the lone girl of the group, Glitter.

The group is offering $7,500 for information leading to the recovery of the remaining two puppies. Tips can be reported anonymously. Call 202-723-5730.