Five people were shot in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Avenue in Southwest Washington Thursday evening.

Two victims were found at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another victim showed up at a fire house on Atlantic Street SE.

Two other victims were driven to a hospital.

There’s no word yet on suspects or motive.