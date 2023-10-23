The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente.

No caregiver’s journey is ever the same, but some of the challenges and concerns they face tend to overlap. While a rewarding experience, this often-unrecognized role comes with high-stress levels, exhaustion, and financial pressure.

But how can caregivers avoid burnout? While there is no rulebook, there are ways they can safeguard their well-being so that they’re able to provide the best care possible.

Caregivers have a lot on their plates, and feeling overwhelmed is understandable. Combining the responsibility of caring for a loved one on top of their own life and challenges can feel like a tremendous endeavor. Caregivers need to remember: only when we take care of ourselves can we effectively help others. Making your own health and well-being a priority is one of the most important things you can do as a caregiver—and one of the easiest to forget.

Take time off

Like most jobs, you need to take breaks to prioritize yourself and reset so that you’re able to put your best foot forward. This can look different for everyone—some caregivers might be able to find other family members to take over twice a week, while others might only find additional assistance once a month. Either way, a healthy break from your caregiving responsibilities is essential to your well-being.

Find ways to make things easier

Handling and organizing medical records, as well as staying on top of appointments and medications, can be a task in and of itself, and it gets harder when you are in charge of a loved one’s health. That’s why Kaiser Permanente integrated its care into one system so that doctors have direct access to all your history and be able to offer better support—a feature that benefits both patients and those who care for them. “What’s great about our model is that I know the person I’m sending you to is an excellent physician,” explains Dr. Tinisha Cheatham, a Family Health Specialist at Kaiser Permanente’s Timonium Medical Center. “They’re going to have instant access to all of your medical records, so no information drops through the cracks.”

Find a community

Though it may feel like it, caregivers are not alone. Organizations and groups dedicated to fostering a community for fellow caregivers abound. Connecting to those facing similar challenges can help caregivers feel understood and supported. There are many support groups online, and health care providers, like Kaiser Permanente, facilitate groups depending on the challenge you’re facing.

Don’t forget about your health

With everything they have going on, it’s easy for caregivers to neglect their own needs. To ensure they can provide the best care to their loved ones, caregivers need to prioritize their own well-being. To make it simple, they need to keep an eye on their health, both physical and emotional. Find activities that will help you decompress, like regular walks, spending time outside, or even practicing yoga and meditation. Taking care of your well-being will ensure you don’t start pouring from an empty cup.

Ask for help

Asking for help when you need it is not about giving up or passing the burden to someone else, nor is it an indicator of how much you care. Finding the courage to ask for help is about understanding how the quality of care you provide for someone else is directly impacted by the care you provide for yourself. Let family members and friends help in areas such as household chores, meal preparation, childcare, and grocery shopping.

For assistance with life care planning, access to telehealth services, and caregiver support, Kaiser Permanente is here every step of the way. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente and the many ways they can support you and your loved ones throughout your caregiving journey.