5 people suffer heat-related illnesses after K-pop concert at DC's Nationals Park

Five people were taken to hospitals because they suffered heat-related illnesses after a concert at D.C.’s Nationals Park on Monday night, authorities said. The K-pop stars Stray Kids performed.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the area of the ballpark at about 11 p.m. for reports of multiple heat-related illnesses, the department said. Five people were taken to hospitals. Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment before the concert.

D.C. is coping with dangerous heat, with high temperatures of about 100°. With the heat index, it feels even hotter.

Stray Kids is on a world tour. They recently won favorite music group at the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards, alongside stars including Sabrina Carpenter and Bruno Mars. The group's song “Hollow” is in the top 10 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, Forbes reports.

