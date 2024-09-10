5 people arrested after multiple burglaries, property damage across DC

D.C. police announced on social media platform X that they arrested five people overnight after several groups of people burglarized and vandalized businesses throughout D.C.

The five people in custody are facing charges including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement.

In the statement, police said that several areas in D.C. were affected in City Center, Georgetown, H Street, Logan Circle and Columbia Heights.

Video shows several police cars lined up along the streets of City Center and a helicopter above them searching the area.

Police are investigating six burglaries and six destruction of property offenses.

As a result of the burglaries and property damage, D.C. police will increase their presence across D.C.