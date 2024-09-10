Washington DC

5 people arrested after multiple burglaries, property damage across DC

After the incidents that happened overnight, D.C. police have increased their presence in the city.

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. police announced on social media platform X that they arrested five people overnight after several groups of people burglarized and vandalized businesses throughout D.C.

The five people in custody are facing charges including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In the statement, police said that several areas in D.C. were affected in City Center, Georgetown, H Street, Logan Circle and Columbia Heights.

Video shows several police cars lined up along the streets of City Center and a helicopter above them searching the area.

Police are investigating six burglaries and six destruction of property offenses.

As a result of the burglaries and property damage, D.C. police will increase their presence across D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD) 10 hours ago

DC police release body camera video of shooting of Justin Robinson

Northern Virginia 13 hours ago

Timeline unveiled in PetSmart boarding facility death

This article tagged under:

Washington DCMetropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us