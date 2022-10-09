5 Killed, Including Pedestrians, in Maryland, Virginia Crashes Over the Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend.

Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday morning. The Fairfax County police said the crash happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Southbound West Ox Road was closed on Sunday at Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, while police investigated the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on West Ox Rd near Legato Rd in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The striking vehicle remained at the scene. Southbound West Ox is closed at Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SYiZxtvNqF — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 9, 2022

Gwendolyn Hayes, 85, of Arlington, was hit by a car when walking in the crosswalk in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according to the Arlington County police.

She was transported to the hospital, but later died of her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police are investigating the crash and ask that anyone with any information contact the Arlington County police.

Traffic Alert: Baltimore Washington Parkway crash investigation. Northbound traffic diverted to Rt. 197. Southbound traffic diverted to Rt. 198. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) October 9, 2022

Two people died after a crash on the Baltimore Washington Parkway on Saturday. U.S. Park Police said the two-car crash happened on Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Route 197, in Laurel, Maryland.

The driver and passenger of one car were pronounced dead at the scene. In the second car, a young passenger had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A driver and two other young passengers in the second car also suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

In Prince George's County, police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Clinton, Maryland. The police said the crashed occurred at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in the intersection of Temple Hills and Piscataway Roads.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking car stayed at the scene. They are cooperating with investigators looking into the cause of the collision. Southbound on Piscataway Road was closed for the police investigation on Saturday.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.