5 Injured in Spurt of Shootings in Prince George's: Police

Five people were hurt in three separate shootings in the span of little more than an hour in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday night, police say.

Two men were shot in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike near Capitol Heights about 7 p.m., police said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Then, about 7:30 p.m., a stray bullet struck a home in the 200 block of Kerby Parkway in Fort Washington, police said. A 9-year-old boy was cut by debris when the bullet hit the house. Medics took him to the hospital with minor injuries and police did not find anyone shot, police said.

About 8:15 p.m., officers found two men shot inside a car at a gas station at Walker Mill Road near Addison Road in Capitol Heights, police said. Both men were shot multiple times and were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. Police say they’re now stable.

Police believe both men were shot while driving along Walker Mill Road near Shady Glen Drive.

