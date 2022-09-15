5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive.

Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.

MPD seeks a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 9/14/22, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/ALqz0Xlwvs pic.twitter.com/JYCOQTgJLe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 15, 2022

D.C. police said there were also shootings in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road NE, the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue NE and in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW. Police said there was a lookout for an all-black Mercedes Benz in connection with the shooting on Kennedy Street.