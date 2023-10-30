Washington DC

5 guards hurt during brawl at DC juvenile detention facility

About 20 young people got into a fight after two detainees managed to attack a guard and steal her ID badge, police say

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

Five security guards were hurt during a violent brawl inside a secured youth detention facility in Northeast D.C. Sunday evening after two juveniles overpowered a guard and stole an ID badge, allowing them to open cell doors and release more than 20 detainees, D.C.'s city administrator confirmed to News4.

Two detainees attacked a guard at the Youth Services Center on Mount Olivet Road NE, according to a police report. While one of them restrained her, the other stole her badge, the report said.

They then used the badge to open cell doors and release other detainees, the report said.

"I understand it was both boys and girls involved in the melee," D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue told News4.

Donahue said the juveniles apparently wanted to fight other detainees in a separate cell block.

"So we ultimately had about 20-21 young people involved in a fight. We had about five or six staff members who gained order to it with the help of MPD, gained order," Donahue said.

No juveniles managed to escape the facility.

Five juveniles were arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting police officers.

Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services staff who oversee the detainees are not armed.

A spokesperson for DYRS said the department is reviewing policies and procedures in an effort to prevent a similar incident from happening.

Juveniles who are at the facility are typically either awaiting trial or haven't yet been sentenced.

