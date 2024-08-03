5 dogs found dead on Virginia property; dozens of animals removed from unsafe conditions

Animal services found five dead dogs at a Virginia property and seized two dozen dogs and cats living in unsafe conditions, officials said.

They responded to a complaint about the home in Middleburg.

“We received a tip from who had been to a home saying there were some serious and concerning conditions,” Animal Services Director Nina Stively said. “They sent us a photo, and our team went out to take a look, check the welfare on the animals.”

Animal services removed 19 dogs found mostly in crates and cages.

The property has housed two businesses — White Columns K-9 Training and White Columns Australian Shepherds. Investigators believe it was a boarding facility, as well, although they said there was no record of a kennel license.

“We do believe at this point there were animals being actively boarded at the home,” Stively said. “We’re very fortunate that some of those animals were microchipped and we were able to reach out to some of those families.”

It appears the animals had been living in unhealthy conditions for some time, Stively said.

“Saying how long it went on is a little difficult to say, but it doesn’t get to the condition we saw Major (one of the dogs) in overnight, over a couple of days or even over a couple of weeks,” Stively said.

Animal Services launched a criminal investigation. No charges have been filed.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have sold dogs to the owner or adopted dogs from the facility and anyone whose pets were boarded at the home.

There is a court date Wednesday to determine if the animals will be returned to the owners or stay with Animal Services.

