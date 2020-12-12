5 Arrested in DC Amid Clashes Before Pro-Trump Rally

Five people were arrested, including one on a weapon charge, Friday amid clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters ahead of Saturday’s rally, D.C. police say.

D.C. police intervened in confrontations as floods of Trump’s supporters marched through the streets and groups arrived to protest against them.

Three of the people arrested are from Maryland, one is from Virginia and one is from New York. Details haven't been released about their names or political affiliations.

Four people were arrested as tensions rose in the 1500 block of K Street NW between 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 p.m.

A 35-year-old Virginia man was charged with simple assault, inciting violence and carrying a dangerous weapon, police said. Police didn’t detail what kind of weapon the man allegedly possessed.

The lawsuit sought to delay the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Two Maryland women, aged 23 and 26, were arrested and charged with inciting violence and simple assault, police said.

A 52-year-old man from New York was arrested and charged with inciting violence and simple assault, police said.

In the 800 block of Vermont Ave NW, a 31-year-old Maryland woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. and charged with crossing a police line, threatening, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, police said.

The demonstrations took place the night before thousands of Trump's supporters were set to rally in D.C., according to organizers.