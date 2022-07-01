$5.7M to Fund Planning for Tidal Basin Seawall Repairs

A $5.7 million contract was awarded to start planning for “massive” proposed repairs to the seawalls of the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park, the National Park Service announced.

The areas have seen repeated flooding, as News4 has reported.

NPS said in a statement Monday that repairs are needed as "age, high water and poor drainage" take a toll on the walls.

“The seawall systems are no longer structurally sound and threaten the historic setting and visitor safety. Without improvements, ​the walls will continue to deteriorate and fail, which will lead to walkways buckling and soil eroding,” NPS said.

The affected areas include portions of the Tidal Basin seawall north and south of the inlet bridge, as well as part of the West Potomac Park seawall and the sidewalk on top of the seawall along the Tidal Basin.

“By incorporating climate resiliency measures into the design of the seawalls, we’ll ensure these special places are protected for generations to come,” National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeff Reinbold said in the statement.

The $5.7 million contract was funded by the Great American Outdoors Act to begin the planning and compliance process. The next step will be a design-build contract projected to be awarded in late summer 2023 or early 2024.