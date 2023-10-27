Animals

48 dogs in 48 hours: DC animal rescue group seeking adoptive homes

The HRA needs to create room in its shelters by the end of the weekend.

By Ileya Robinson Williams

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is urging the D.C. community to help place 48 dogs from its shelters into new homes within 48 hours. 

The HRA is seeing what they called an "unprecedented increase" in animal intakes, with intakes up 40% since last year, the group said Thursday.

HRA is caring for more than 145 adoptable dogs and calling on community members to consider opening their homes to adopt or foster a dog.

Washingtonians or anyone in the surrounding area is welcome to walk into HRA shelter locations at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW and 1201 New York Ave. NE. 

Those who are interested can also attend one of the HRA’s adoption events this week to meet the dogs available for adoption. The HRA is waiving adoption fees, extending its walk-in hours and will send all dogs home with free leashes and collars. 

For more information, visit the HRA’s website

