47-Year-Old DC Woman Dies of COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman has died of COVID-19, Washington, D.C., health officials said Tuesday.

The woman is the 1,160th D.C. resident to die from the coronavirus, according to D.C.'s health department.

D.C. did not release any further details about the woman.

On Aug. 25, three D.C. residents died, including an 82-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old man.

An additional 178 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of D.C. COVID-19 cases to more than 55,000, the city said.

Along with most of the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies D.C.'s level of COVID-19 transmission as "high."

Health systems across the U.S. have been dealing with record hospitalizations in recent weeks due to the highly contagious delta variant.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that unvaccinated people shouldn't travel over Labor Day weekend.