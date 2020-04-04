42 of DC’s First Responders Test Positive for Coronavirus

There are now 42 D.C. firefighters and police officers that have the novel coronavirus as Saturday afternoon, officials say.

A total of 386 police and fire personnel out of service due to the coronavirus.

Seventeen members of the Metropolitan Police Department tested positive and another 195 are in quarantine.

Twenty-five members of D.C. Fire and EMS tested positive, and another 148 are in quarantine.

Fire Chief Gregory Dean has urged firefighters not to come to work if they feel sick and said they should continue to take the pandemic seriously.

Every member is being checked for “signs and symptoms of illness” when they arrive to work, and their temperatures are being taken before they are allowed into quarters, Dean said.

