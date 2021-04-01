4-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by SUV in Northwest DC

A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.

A Nissan SUV struck the boy just after 3 p.m.

Police have video from a Metrobus camera that was at the intersection at the time.

“Our major crash detectives are working on the scene to gather as much evidence as they can,” Cmdr. Robert Glover said. “Again, our concern and our deepest sympathy are with the families.”

Police are investigating how the crash occurred.