4 teens missing after leaving Maryland roller rink on Saturday

Two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are missing after they left a roller rink together in Crofton, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say.

The teens may be in Arlington, county police said Tuesday.

A group of five teens “voluntarily left” Skate Zone on Crain Highway (Route 3) at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police said in a statement with their photos.

“They apparently left that location together voluntarily and have not been seen since,” police said.

There are concerns for the teens’ wellbeing because of their ages, police said.

One member of the group, a 17-year-old, was found safe, police said in an update Monday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

