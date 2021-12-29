4 Smithsonian Museums in DC to Close Due to COVID-19

Four Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C, will close for several days due to COVID-19 cases among staff members.

The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art (Freer and Sackler galleries) are set to close from Wednesday to Monday, Jan. 3.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff,” the Smithsonian said in a press release.

Smithsonian will move staff to other museums so those sites can stay open.

Other sites are set to remain open, including the National Zoo, National Air and Space Museum, National Museum of American History and more.