COVID-19

4 Smithsonian Museums in DC to Close Due to COVID-19

Four smaller museums will close so staff can keep some of the biggest attractions open, including the National Zoo and National Museum of American History

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C, will close for several days due to COVID-19 cases among staff members.

The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art (Freer and Sackler galleries) are set to close from Wednesday to Monday, Jan. 3.

“Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff,” the Smithsonian said in a press release.

Smithsonian will move staff to other museums so those sites can stay open.

Other sites are set to remain open, including the National Zoo, National Air and Space Museum, National Museum of American History and more.

COVID-19Coronavirus in DC AreaCoronavirus in DCSmithsonian museums
