The following content is created in partnership with F.H. FURR. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about F.H. Furr.

Avoid future expenses and repairs

Catching any and all small problems with your home’s electrical system early on can save you from bigger and more costly issues arising later on. Routine electrical inspections can help detect issues that tend to fly under the radar such as overloaded circuits, frayed wires, and more. These problems can lead to power outages, appliance damages or even lead to electrical fires. Addressing these concerns preemptively can save you from emergency repairs and damage to your appliances. Regular check-ups are an investment in your home’s safety

and efficiency, providing peace of mind that your system is operating properly.

Preventing electrical hazards

Protecting you and your loved ones begins with a safe home, free of potential risks such as fires, electrical shocks and system failures. Electrical inspections are designed to address any developing hazards before they strike. Scheduling an inspection will allow for a proper examination of the condition of your switches and outlets, finding any exposed wiring and checking for electrocution risks. The inspection will also verify your home’s surge protection and test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are functioning properly. It’s an all-around verification to ensure your home is functioning properly and your family is protected from electrical hazards.

Improve energy efficiency

A licensed electrician can identify hidden issues within your electrical system that may be contributing to higher utility bills. With their expertise, you can explore potential upgrades to optimize energy usage and prevent unnecessary increases in your monthly costs. For instance, installing surge protection helps regulate the flow of electricity, while replacing outdated electrical panels ensures your system operates more efficiently and safely. Over time, these improvements can lead to a noticeable difference in savings on your monthly energy costs while simultaneously lowering your home’s environmental impact.

Enhance your home's value

Professional electrical inspections can significantly enhance your home market value. Potential buyers are more likely to invest in a property that has recently been inspected and has been cleared of any electrical issues. This will ensure that the property they are buying is safe and reliable, signifying that buyers do not have to worry about upgrading or running into hidden electrical issues as they step into their new purchase. By keeping your systems up to date, your electrical systems will also be better equipped to adapt to modern appliances which adds appeal and value for homebuyers.



Click here to schedule an inspection with the expert electricians at F.H. Furr and ensure your home is safe, efficient, and up to code.