Washington DC

4 Shot, 2 Confirmed Dead in DC Shooting

The shooting was reported at O Street and N. Capitol Street

By Carissa DiMargo

Four people have been reported shot, and two of them have died following a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., sources tell News4.

The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and N. Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue.

D.C. police officers and D.C. Fire & EMS were called to area for the report of several people shot. Units arrived shortly after 12:45 p.m. and found several people shot in the street.

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate. It was not immediately known whether they have a suspect.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

Overnight, another deadly shooting occurred about a half-block away. A man died and a woman was wounded in that incident at Florida Avenue and N. Capitol Street. It wasn't known whether these shootings might be related.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

