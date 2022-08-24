4 Shot, 2 Confirmed Dead in DC Shooting

Four people have been reported shot, and two of them have died following a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., sources tell News4.

The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and N. Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue.

D.C. police officers and D.C. Fire & EMS were called to area for the report of several people shot. Units arrived shortly after 12:45 p.m. and found several people shot in the street.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate. It was not immediately known whether they have a suspect.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

Overnight, another deadly shooting occurred about a half-block away. A man died and a woman was wounded in that incident at Florida Avenue and N. Capitol Street. It wasn't known whether these shootings might be related.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.