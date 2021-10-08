4 Shot, 1 Killed in Southeast DC

Four men were shot in Southeast D.C. Friday night and one has died, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The shooting took place at 17th Street and Independence Avenue before 8:15 p.m.

The deceased was found a block away at 17th and A streets, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men went to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered in this incident.

D.C. police said they are looking for a large, light-colored sedan. It could be gray or silver.