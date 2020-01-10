Virginia

4 Orange, Silver Line Stations in Virginia to Close This Weekend

The closure runs Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 12

By Sophia Barnes

Four Orange and Silver Line stations in Virginia will close Jan. 11-12 so crews can install trackbed lighting.

Court House, Clarendon, Virginia Square and Ballston stations will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the entire day, Metro says.

Free shuttle buses will replace trains between East Falls Chuch and Rosslyn stations.

To accommodate shuttle schedules, the last trains on Saturday and Sunday will depart early.

The last train from Vienna will leave 37 minutes earlier on Saturday and 36 minutes earlier on Sunday. The last train from Wiehle-Reston will leave 35 minutes early on Saturday and 41 minutes earlier on Sunday.

