4 Officers Injured While Trying to Clear Protesters' Tents Near Lafayette Square

Four D.C. police officers were hurt Monday evening while trying to clear tents near Lafayette Square, police say.

A large group of demonstrators set up the tents along the 1400 block of H Street NW and some tents were blocking streets.

Some protesters threw objects at officers while they tried to remove the tents, police said.

Two people were arrested. Police have not identified them or said if they were charged.

The officers' injuries were not serious, police said.

