4 Montgomery Co. First Responders Test Positive for COVID-19

Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement by the county’s department of health.

None of the four cases, which involve both career and volunteer personnel, originated from contact with the virus at work, county officials said Friday.

To date, a total of 19 career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, officials said.

MCFRS said it has nearly 2,700 career and volunteer fire and rescue workers and that it has plans in place to maintain full staffing across the county during the pandemic.

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein in a statement. “We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”