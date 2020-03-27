Coronavirus in Maryland

4 Montgomery Co. First Responders Test Positive for COVID-19

By Willard West

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue 122216
News4

Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement by the county’s department of health.

None of the four cases, which involve both career and volunteer personnel, originated from contact with the virus at work, county officials said Friday.

To date, a total of 19 career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, officials said.

Local

guns 12 mins ago

Gun Fired in DC Hospital Waiting Room

Post Office 33 mins ago

DC Postal Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

MCFRS said it has nearly 2,700 career and volunteer fire and rescue workers and that it has plans in place to maintain full staffing across the county during the pandemic.

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein in a statement. “We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in MarylandfirefightersMontgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us