4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC

Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.
At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
A pursuit began and ended when the vehicle collided with a DC Circulator bus on Alabama Avenue SE, authorities said.
Four minors who were in the stolen vehicle were arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. At least one handgun was found in the vehicle.
The bus driver also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.