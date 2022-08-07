4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC

Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.

At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.

A pursuit began and ended when the vehicle collided with a DC Circulator bus on Alabama Avenue SE, authorities said.

Four minors who were in the stolen vehicle were arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. At least one handgun was found in the vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bus driver also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.