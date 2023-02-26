4 Men Killed in Separate Shootings in DC: Police

Four men were shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first double fatal shooting happened at around 1:19 p.m. in the 3300 block of D Street SE, police said. The victims were found shot inside of a residence.

Just two hours later, another double shooting was reported in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road NE. Two men were also killed there.

Authorities did not immediately share suspect information in either shooting.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It has been a violent weekend in the D.C. area. On Saturday night, a man was killed in Southwest near Audi Field, where D.C. United’s opening game was being played. That morning, three others were shot in separate but connected shootings in Southeast, authorities said.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.